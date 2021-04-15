Murder investigation after one dead and three injured in Norwich stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched after a 41-year-old man was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew in Norwich.

The attack happened in Primrose Crescent yesterday evening (Wednesday 14th April).

Police arrived shortly after 7.30pm to find four people with injuries, including a 41-year-old man who died at the scene.

Three other people, a man and two women, were taken to hospital with knife wounds.

The two women, aged in their 40s and 50s, remain in hospital while the man, aged in his 40s, was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

All casualties are described as having serious but non-life-threatening injuries and are in a stable condition.

One man has died and three other people were injured. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police arrested two men at the scene in connection with the incident:

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is one of the casualties receiving treatment in hospital under police guard and will be brought back to Norfolk for questioning in due course.

A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

A police cordon is in place at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A police cordon remains in place while scene investigations are carried.

Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray said: "We are working to establish events leading up to this incident and have spoken with a number of witnesses and will continue with our enquiries at the scene today.

"Initial findings lead us to believe this was an isolated incident involving local residents.

"We’re still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police or anyone with information about it to come forward.”

Police have launched a murder investigation after an attack in Norwich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Additional officers will be on patrol in the area over the next few days to offer reassurance to residents.

Local Policing Commander, Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, said: "A large number of police and ambulance resources were deployed to scene with officers arriving within seven minutes of receiving the initial 999 call.

"We understand this incident and the large-scale emergency service response will have understandably caused concern in the local community in Thorpe.

"Such scenes are unusual for this area and we will have additional officers on duty over the coming days, dedicated to carrying out high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance.”

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101.