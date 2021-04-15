Shambala festival in Northamptonshire cancelled over covid fears

The Shambala festival in Northamptonshire has been cancelled for a second consecutive year because of concerns over coronavirus.

Shambala, which usually attracts around 15,000 festival goers, was due to take place from 26th to 29th August.

In a statement organisers said they were "absolutely heartbroken" to cancel the event.

Shambala ticket holders will be offered a full refund. Tickets will not be rolled over. Credit: shambalafestival.org

The statement added: "Whilst we very much hope that the various targets in the roadmap are met and restrictions are lifted in mid June, there’s still a very real possibility that social distancing measures will still be in place.

"With this in mind, we’ve been engaged in a somewhat nightmarish game of Tetris over the past few months trying to envisage how Shambala could work. The short answer is, it couldn’t. It just wouldn’t be Shambala."

Current ticket holders will be given a refund. The refund process will begin shortly and the process will happen automatically. Due to the large numbers of refunds to process, this may take up to 3 weeks.

Tickets will not be rolled over to 2022, however all current ticket holders will have tickets reserved for them to purchase next year before they go on general release.