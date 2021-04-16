Cocaine crew get 28 years in jail

Three men have been sentenced to 28 years in prison after they were found with kilos of cocaine, worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Three kilos of the drug were hidden in a homemade compartment in the dashboard of a van, which was being transported to Corby on the top of a breakdown lorry.

Credit: Northants Police

The cocaine had been sent to John McConnell, Corby, by Liam Rogers and Matthew Murray from Liverpool.

A ‘large quantity’ of cocaine was also found in two other vehicles used by McConnell in November 2020.

Police then found 10 kilos of the drug at the home of Liam Rogers, worth around £1 million.

All three men plead guilty to the offences.

Yesterday (April 15) at Northampton Crown Court, McConnell was handed ten years and eight months in prison and Rogers and Murray were both given nine years in prison each.