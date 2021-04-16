Finding Nemo: 20-year-old tabby cat stolen from Bury St Edmunds

Nemo, a 20-year-old tabby cat, has been stolen in Bury St Edmunds.

Nemo is believed to have been taken from the doorstep of a house on Mustow Street, near the city centre.

He is believed to have been snatched between 4.20pm and 4.45pm on Saturday 10 April.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward to help reunite Nemo with his family.

They are particularly interested in speaking to a man and a woman who were seen stroking Nemo around this time.

The woman was white, around 5ft with black shoulder length hair. She was described as wearing a mustard coloured puffer jacket at the time. The man was ‘very tall’ wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with any knowledge of the theft or knows of the whereabouts of the cat should contact the police.