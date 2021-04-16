First for Suffolk as Jimmy's Farm welcomes baby tapir

Staff at Jimmy's Farm in Suffolk have welcomed a very cute new arrival.

Meet Tobias the Lowland Tapir.

Hello World: Tobias the Tapir was born at Jimmy's Farm Credit: Hello World: Tobias the Tapir was born at Jimmy's Farm

Usually found knocking about in the forests of South America, the Lowland Tapir are an endangered species. Deforestation have destroyed much of their native habitat, They are alos hunted for their meat.

Tobias was born to the only breeding pair of tapir in Suffolk Credit: Tobias was born to the only breeding pair of tapir in Suffolk

Tobias arrived last Sunday. The Calf's parents are the only pair of breeding tapir in Suffolk, Tiptap (Mum) and Teddy (Dad).

Jimmy's Farm has been involved tin a European breeding programme that hopes to build the population of this vulnerable species.

