Five summoned to court over hare coursing

Five men have been ordered to appear in court after dogs were reportedly chasing a hare.

The men were seen in the Fen Street area of Hopton, near Thetford, in October 2020.

A vehicle was seen on a field with four dogs.

Suffolk Police said that five men, aged between 19 and 50, will have to appear in court in relation to the offence of hunting wild mammals.

One 42-year-old man will also appear for dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention and using words likely to cause harm or distress.

The men are due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on 27 May.