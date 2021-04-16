Man dies in Norfolk industrial incident

A man has died following an industrial incident near Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Newton Road, Hainford shortly after 10am on Thursday 15 April.

The man in his 50s died at the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the death is being treated as unexplained.

Officers from Norfolk Police are currently working with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances leading up to the man’s death. Police spokesperson

The man’s family have been informed.