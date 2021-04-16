Police to question Norwich murder suspect

Police will tonight question a man on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, this week.

A murder investigation was launched after a 41-year-old man, named locally as Dean Allsop, was stabbed to death on Wednesday (14 April) night.

Police were called to the scene where they found three others with stab wounds.

Two women remain at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital.

The 47-year-old suspect was brought back to Norfolk after receiving hospital treatment in Addenbrooke’s Cambridge.

A teenager who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released under investigation.

We’re progressing well with our enquiries including the interview of witnesses, scene examination and gathering evidence, which suggests this was an isolated incident involving local neighbours. Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray

A police cordon remains in place at Primrose Crescent.