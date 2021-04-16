Suffolk actress Helen McCrory dies

Peaky Blinders and James Bond actress Helen McCrory, who had a house in Suffolk, has died aged 52.

Her husband Damian Lewis, also an actor, wrote on Twitter he was "heartbroken" to share the news.

Mr Lewis said McCrory had died "peacefully at home" following a "heroic battle with cancer".

I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly.God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you. Damian Lewis

Helen and her husband Damian Lewis were isolating last year during the pandemic in their house near Sudbury, Suffolk.

They spoke to ITV's Good Morning Britain last year to encourage people to support NHS workers with one healthy meal every day.

They raised in excess of £1 million.

McCrory was born in Paddington, London, to a Welsh mother and Scottish-born father and was the eldest of three children.

She attended school in Hertfordshire, then spent a year living in Italy, before returning to London to study acting at the Drama Centre.

McCrory and Lewis married in 2007 and share a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and son Gulliver, born in 2007.