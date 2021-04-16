Town announce that midfield star Judge will no longer play for team

Ipswich Town have announced that midfield star Alan Judge won't feature in the remainder of the club's play-off push.

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but if the former Brentford player notched another game for the Blues it would have triggered a 12 month extension to his contract.

The Republic of Ireland international is one of a number of senior players who is out of contract in the summer.

Speaking to the club's website manager Paul Cook described the situation as 'not ideal'.

“I told him we are not in a position to trigger that extension to his contract and because of the situation, we won't be considering him for the remaining games.”

Judge pictured after his move to Portman Road in January 2019

Judge had scored four goals for the club this season, only Gwion Edwards and James Norwood have scored more this campaign.

Judge's impending departure is unlikely to be the last from Portman Road, with the new owners promising major investment in the playing staff.

The club has also revealed that goal-keeping coach Jimmy Walker had also left the club. Walker was originally brought in by Paul Lambert, and Cook is keen to bring in his own backroom staff.

Paul Cook's men are currently five points off the play-offs with six games left to play.