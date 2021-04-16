Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting near Bedford last weekend.

It happened at Greenkeepers Road in Great Denham on Sunday 11th April. No one was injured.

Vitalis Boroviks, 25, and Kody Cox, 21, from Rushden in Northamptonshire have been charged with having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They have also both been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Both men appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday 15th April) where they were remanded into custody, ahead of a future court appearance.