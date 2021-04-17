Church services held across the Anglia region in memory of Prince Philip

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Church services have been held across the Anglia region in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip had strong links with the East of England choosing to live the final years of his life on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk which he helped shape during the 1950s and 1960s.

He died at Windsor Castle where he was staying with the Queen during the Covid pandemic.

The Duke was the Chancellor of the University of Cambridge for 35 years and the university church of Great St Mary's in the heart of the city gave thanks for his life during a special commemoration service on Friday evening.

The University of Cambridge Church of Great St Mary's held a commemoration service for the Duke of Edinburgh. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A service was also held at Norwich Cathedral. Sandringham is in the Diocese of Norwich and the Bishop of Norwich is often involved in services at the parish church there.

At the service on Friday evening the Bishop of Norwich The Right Reverend Graham Usher was preaching and the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt read a lesson.

Young people who are participating in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award also took part in the service.

The service was led by the Dean of Norwich the Very Revd Jane Hedges: “Since the news of The Duke of Edinburgh’s death was announced on Friday, Prince Philip has been remembered in prayers at all Norwich Cathedral services.

Friday’s Evensong is a further opportunity for people to remember and give thanks for the life of The Duke of Edinburgh and to remember Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family in our prayers. The Very Reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich

A service was held at Norwich Cathedral to remember the life of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday evening Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday 17 April 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh’s “unwavering loyalty” to the Queen and his “courage, fortitude and faith” will be marked at his funeral.

After 73 years of marriage, the Queen will say farewell to Philip during a televised funeral service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, attended by a small group of close family and friends.

Covid regulations have reduced the scope of the service with public elements cancelled, mourners reduced from around 800 to just 30, and all guests wearing face masks and sitting apart.