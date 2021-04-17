Norwich City back in the Premier League without kicking a ball on Saturday

Norwich City have been promoted back into English football's top flight with five games of the season still in hand.

The Canaries are back in the Premier League after one season in the Championship after they were relegated last year.

Norwich are due to play AFC Bournemouth on Saturday evening but have been promoted without kicking a ball.

The third and fourth placed teams, Swansea and Brentford, failed to get the results in their Saturday afternoon games needed to overtake Norwich in the league. Both sides needed a win to remain in contention.

The top two teams in the Championship are automatically promoted to the Premier League without going through play-off matches.

Norwich City are currently top of the Championship with 90 points and five matches still to play.

Norwich City celebrated promotion to the Premier League with a "We're Back" message on Twitter Credit: Norwich City Football Club

The club issued a statement on their website:

"Following Swansea City's 2-2 draw at home to Wycombe Wanderers and Brentford's 0-0 draw with Millwall, Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League has been confirmed ahead of tonight's fixture against AFC Bournemouth.

"The Canaries, on 90 points, can't be caught by the chasing pack with five games of the season remaining and Daniel Farke and the team now go into tonight's fixture looking to extend our unbeaten run to 14 games as we focus on securing the league title."

The Canaries will get the chance to toast their top flight return and remain on track for the title with victory over Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

Boss Daniel Farke remained in charge despite their bottom place finish in the Premier League last season and has masterminded a superb campaign, with 27 wins out of their 41 league fixtures so far.

Daniel Farke has seen the highs and lows of being Norwich City Head Coach as the club 'yo-yos' between the Premier League and Championship Credit: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire/PA Images

It was very much a case of "Daniel who?" when the unheralded German was announced as the Canaries' new head coach during the summer of 2017 - and the jury remained very much out following a 14th-placed finish in his first season.

However, roll the clock on to May 2019 and Farke was given the freedom of the city after masterminding a swashbuckling campaign which delivered the Championship title in style.

That goodwill saw the many shortcomings of an interrupted Premier League campaign somewhat overlooked, as Norwich dropped straight back down with just 21 points and nine successive defeats after Project Restart.

However, former Borussia Dortmund II boss Farke never deviated from his own version of 'Gegenpressing' - and nor did the board's faith in its man waiver.

Farke's team have also now added a bit of steely determination this season, very much a case of grinding out results rather than sweeping teams aside as they did with the 7-0 demolition of Huddersfield.

More of the same will be needed when up against the elite once more next term - but this time the German will be that bit wiser as to the challenges ahead.