Delia leads chants outside Carrow Road as Norwich City fans toast promotion

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Norwich City fans have been celebrating the club's return to the Premier League and the multi-million pound boost to the city that comes with it.

A 3-1 loss to Bournemouth last night couldn't stop the strangest of promotion parties - as players toasted their triumph in an empty stadium and a few dozen fans gathered outside Carrow Road to serenade their heroes.

Earlier, Brentford and Swansea's failure to win had sealed Norwich's promotion after just one season back in the Championship.

Jacob Robinson and Joe Hinchliffe were among the fans leading chants outside Carrow Road - but they were taken by surprise when director Delia Smith came out and joined in.

"You don't get that with many owners," said Jacob. "Especially Premier League clubs - which we are now. It's just special to be able to have someone like her.

"Todd (Cantwell) came out numerous times to gee us all up. It was brilliant to see."

Joe said: "It's been a thoroughly professional performance from the club. It's the first season we've really had expectation and they've delivered."

Across East Anglia - and the world - Canaries fans were toasting promotion.

Actor Stephen Fry tweeted: "A wonderful season in such difficult times. What a side this has shown itself to be.

"Thanks and congratulations to every player and all the support staff."

Author Philip Pullman tweeted "a thousand congratulations".

Meanwhile, sports presenter and City fan Jake Humphrey couldn't contain his joy to 140 characters - he tweeted a video to hail the achievement.

"We've done it without a multi-billionaire benefactor," he said. "We've done it as a self-sustaining football club.

"We've done it with a really amazing community programme and a remarkable charity linked to the football club.

"We've done it by promoting young players and giving youth a chance.

"We've done it by not sacking our manager when we got relegated. We've done it by having a culture and a beautiful style of play.

"We have done it the right way."

Norwich will secure the Championship title if they beat Watford at Carrow Road on Tuesday.