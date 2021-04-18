Home 'completely destroyed' as firefighters battle Essex blaze

A home has been "completely destroyed" in a major fire in Essex.

Crews were called to the blaze at the detached property in Tolleshunt Knights, near Maldon, this afternoon (April 18).

They found the ground and first floors were completely alight - but nobody had been injured.

Incident Commander Dan Kirk said: "The roof has collapsed and the house has been completely destroyed, but thankfully everyone is safe with no injuries.

"We have divided the incident into sections and are continuing to work to bring it under control."

Crews battling the fire in Tolleshunt Knights. Credit: Essex Fire Service

Station Manager Scott Meekings said: "Our crews have worked extremely hard in difficult conditions.

"Water supplies have been poor but we are working to use a nearby open water source to pump the water and help extinguish the fire."