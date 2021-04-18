Man charged with murder over Norwich stabbing

A man has been charged with murder after a father was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich.

James Crosbie, 47, from Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew will appear before magistrates tomorrow (April 19) charged with murder, two counts of GBH and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

Emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent on Wednesday after reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.

A 41-year-old man, named locally as Dean Allsop, was stabbed and pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

A second suspect arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm was questioned by detectives at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

While in custody, the 17-year-old male was further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A police cordon at the scene in Primrose Crescent has now been lifted.