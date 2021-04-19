Hertfordshire Police launches action week to tackle knife crime

Hertfordshire Police have announced a week of action against knife crime.

Officers will carry out knife sweeps across the county in an effort to reduce the number of weapons on the streets.

Shops will also be targeted, ensuring they are not selling knives to anyone under the age of 18.

The action week will begin on Monday 26 April as part of a national campaign called Operation Spectre.

During the week we will be conducting operations to reduce knife-related crime and to raise awareness of knife crime and that it is illegal to carry a knife in public and may lead to arrest. The week of action also provides opportunities to engage with young people about the dangers of carrying a knife and raise awareness amongst local businesses that selling certain knives to anyone under 18 is illegal. Inspector Nicola Dean, Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Crime Reduction Unit

According to the police knife related crime has been relatively low during both lockdowns, but it is hoped action weeks like this one can take more weapons out of circulation.

Officers will also speak to young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.