play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch this video to see pictures of the dogs, alternatively you can see full sized images of all the dogs here.

If you believe one of these dogs is your pet, officers ask that you contact them using the following email address: opscout@suffolk.pnn.police.uk. Do not contact the Control Room on 999 or 1010.

Police in Suffolk have released images of over 40 dogs they are looking to reunite with their owners.

More than 80 dogs of various breeds and ages were seized as part of an operation last month.

They were found at West Meadows in Ipswich where police, assisted by partner agencies, executed warrants on Saturday 20th of March.

Dog number 48 Credit: Suffolk Police

Officers say it's been challenging to identify the owners of the 83 dogs due to lack of identifying features and information.

As of yet, none of the animals have been reunited with their owners.

Dog number 16 Credit: Suffolk Police

We are keen to hear from anyone who believes any of the dogs in the images may be theirs. During the last few weeks officers have been liaising with other police forces around the country, as well as conducting a number of other enquiries, in order to establish where the dogs may have originated from. Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Wallace, Senior Investigating Officer for the operation

Anyone who believes they can provide proof of ownership should email the investigation team by the 24th of May providing a full name, contact details and the image number which relates to the dog(s) in question.

Proof of ownership can include the following:

Veterinary/vaccination records clearly identifying the dogs.

Pictures of the dog with any distinctive markings/scars/distinguishing features.

Any details of microchipping – however, please note, all these dogs either do not have microchips or have chips which may not be correctly registered.

Other pictures of the dog(s) which prove ownership during the dog’s life.

Any purchase details, including details of where the dog was purchased from and/or receipts.

Any records of reporting the dog(s) lost/stolen either to police or on other websites/charities.

Some dogs are grouped into possible litter groups, but this is not necessarily the case.

Dog number 43 Credit: Suffolk Police

Police say they want people to be aware that some of these dogs may have been lost, stolen or moved on over a period of time so they may not look exactly as they did when they were last seen.

Dog number 41 Credit: Suffolk Police

A 38-year-old man, now aged 39, two 34-year-old men and three women aged 46, 41 and 35, who are all from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal following this operation.

They were all taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and were initially released on bail until Friday 16 April, pending further enquiries.

Four of the six people – the 34-year-old man, the now aged 39-year-old man, the 41-year-old woman and the 46-year-old woman - have since had their bail date extended to Thursday 17 June.

The other two people – the 34-year-old man and the 35-year-old woman - have been released and will face no further action at this time.

Dog number 21 Credit: Suffolk Police

Click here to see full size pictures of every missing dog.

All enquiries must be made by the 24th of May!