A boy is being treated for serious injuries after being hit by a car in Colchester.

The 12-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash on Westway, near the Middleborough roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 2.30pm on Sunday, 18 April.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving and driving over the prescribed drug limit.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

Officers have asked for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them on 101 or via the Essex Police website, quoting incident number 646 of 18 April.