Cambridge flat fire captured on dramatic video as woman treated for burns

Watch the moment captured on video when residents are urged to flee the burning building

Dramatic video has captured the moments after a fierce fire in a row of flats in Cambridge as residents were forced to flee the blazing building.

One woman was treated in hospital for burns after the fire on Queensway in Trumpington Road on Sunday evening.

The footage shows people living in the flats helping others to escape and making desperate attempts to stop the fire spreading with buckets of water.

Fire crews were called in from Cambridge, Cottenham, Burwell, Papworth and Huntingdon, along with firefighters from Newmarket in Suffolk.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a first floor flat in a three-storey building.

"Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets, and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan."

Watch more of the dramatic video of the flat fire in Cambridge

Credit: Dawn Scotter/Cambridge News

The fire service said the property was evacuated when the crews arrived and a woman was treated at the scene for burns and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The fire took four hours to put and and the fire service says the cause was accidental.