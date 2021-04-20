play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Stuart Leithes.

A father of three from Cambridgeshire has said he will "never be the same again" after battling Coronavirus last year.

Chik Knox-Macauley, from Great Cambourne spent two weeks in Royal Papworth and Hinchingbrooke hospitals in April 2020, including five nights in critical care.

Chik said that he now has to take regular rests and breaks when he's doing basic tasks. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The 50 year-old was told by doctors his years playing rugby at a high level helped him to fight the virus, but Chik says that it's still a struggle to do basic tasks like walking.

I probably can walk about a couple of hundred meters, and in the last six months there's been a gradual improvement but it's remained fairly the same, if I am doing something in the morning, it means the afternoon I have to take a rest and sleep. Chik Knox-Macaulay

He has said that although he had Covid last year, he is still battling the mental impact that has had on him now.

Chik says that 12 months on he says he still feels his health and fitness has recovered by no more than 50 per cent. Credit: Chik Knox-Macaulay

I had a lot of reoccurring memories and dreams so that aspect of PTSD the aspect of anxiety and depression, it's very challenging, it's not just an illness, and you come out and get on with your life. In fact, the challenge is far greater than actually being in hopsital. A very different challenge because your life isn't on the line, but my whole life has changed and I don't think I will ever be the same. Chik Knox-Macauley

And having struggled with the long term impact of Covid 19 he finds it hard to comprehend

the skepticism that has surrounded the virus.

People see me standing there and say you are are fit and healthy, you can talk. But when I get my phone out and go watch this, and I show pictures of me losing 8kg in two weeks, they are like 'oh wow okay'. Chik Knox-Macauley

For more information on long covid visit the NHS website.