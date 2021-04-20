Family pay tribute to caring mum-of-five found dead in Brandon Country Park

The family of a mum with five children have paid tribute to her after her body was discovered at a country park in Suffolk.

Eglė Vengalienė, who was 35, lived at Bury Road in Brandon.

Her body was discovered in water at Brandon Country Park just before 7am on Friday 9 April. A man's been charged with her murder.

Her family said she was a loving, caring woman who was devoted to her family.

They issued the following tribute.

She was loving, caring and devoted to her family, radiating optimism, cheerfulness and positive energy and believing in her family's bright future. She leaves behind 5 of her children, who will have to grow up without their mother's love and will always long for and mourn their mother. Protect your children from heaven and rest in peace, Eglutė. Family tribute

Andrius Vengalis, of Bury Road, Brandon, was arrested in connection with the incident on the afternoon of Friday 9 April and after being questioned by detectives, was subsequently charged with murder on Monday 12 April.

Vengalis appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 13 April, where he was committed to appear before Ipswich Crown Court later the same day. He was remanded in custody pending a next crown court appearance on Monday 19 July.

The investigation is continuing, and officers remain keen to hear from anybody who knew Egle and have not yet been in contact with police, or from anyone with a recent sighting of her prior to 7am on the morning of Friday 9 April.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the area of Brandon Country Park or Bury Road in Brandon and the surrounding streets, and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

Additionally, officers are asking anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Brandon Country Park or Bury Road, Brandon, between midnight and 7am on Friday 9 April and who has a dashcam in their vehicle, to make contact with the inquiry team.

Any residents in the local area with a doorbell camera or private CCTV are also asked to review their footage, as well as anyone with motion activated dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363718M87-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 17570/21.