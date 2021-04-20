Marvellous: Oscar winning Olivia tipped to join new superhero show

Oscar-winning Norfolk actress Olivia Colman is reportedly in talks to team up with Samuel L Jackson in a new superhero show for streaming service Disney +.

The star of the Favourite, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress back in 2019, is tipped to join the cast of the Secret Invasion - a new project which is part of the Marvel stable, known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The MCU - responsible for movies like the Avengers, Black Panther, Captain America and Iron Man - has become one of the biggest, most successful entertainment brands in history.

Three of the MCU movies are in the top ten for the biggest box office grosses ever.

Secret Invasion would follow on from events set out in the 2019 hit Captain Marvel - starring Brie Larson.

Disney +, which launched in the UK last year, has already scored a massive hit with the shows like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Though Disney+, like many streaming platforms, doesn't release viewer figures, WandaVision and the Falcon have become some of the most watched shows on the web.

The news comes ahead of the Oscar's which take place this weekend.

Colman has been nominated for a second Academy Award. She's been nominated in the Actress in a Supporting Role category for her part alongside Sir Anthony Hopkins in The Father.

Read more: