No Ifs, No Butts: New campaign raising awareness of bowel cancer

The ITV daytime show Lorraine presented by Lorraine Kelly wants us to feel more comfortable about discussing our toilet habits and to overcome any embarrassment.

The No Butts campaign, which is being supported by the charity Bowel Cancer UK, urges us all to pay attention to our bodies and watch out for any unusual symptoms.

We’re so squeamish about our bottoms and about poo! We don’t talk about it enough and because we’re not talking about it, it means we’re not looking out for the symptoms. Lorraine Kelly, TV presenter

In the UK, someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer every 15 minutes and a person dies from the disease every half hour.

Bowel cancer is our second deadliest cancer but is treatable and curable if caught early enough.

The disease is more common in the over 50s but affects people of all ages.

Deborah James was 35 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer.

She is well known for talking openly about her experience on social media and on the podcast You, Me and the Big C.

Deborah wants people to understand the signs and symptoms to catch it early.

We campaign very very hard for people to not be embarrassed, to not worry about going to their GPs and not be embarrassed to say: ‘I've got a change of bowel habits. Deborah James, campaigner

Paul Fisher from Northampton has bowel cancer at an advanced stage, but treatment's keeping it under control.

He says he'll never forget the moment he was diagnosed, just over three years ago.

Paul said: "It was traumatic. You worry about the future and your family. It was horrendous."

Trauma is the best way I can describe how it felt. You just go into panic - full of anxiety and full of dread and fear. Paul Fisher

Michelle Dorrian from Saffron Walden in Essex has now been given the all-clear.

She says the disease had a lasting impact and she's still trying to get back to normal.

Michelle said: "To my children, to my family - I don't like to give all my fears and anxieties away but it has actually changed me.

"It's made be very anxious, very anxious - I'm just trying to get back on track really."

The No Butts campaign was launched this week on ITV's Lorraine to coincide with Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.

Symptoms of bowel cancer

B lood coming from your bottom or in your stools

O bvious change in bowel habit

W eight loss you can't explain

E xtreme tiredness

Lump and/or pain in your tummy

