Young people in Bedfordshire are being urged to seek help over issues like bullying and eating disorders through a new song from a young rap artist.

14-year-old Jayden, who attends Challney High School for boys in Luton, has written the song to encourage other children and teenagers to use the messaging service ChatHealth.

It's run by local health services, and allows students aged 11-19 to text their school nurse confidentially.

I started listening to music from a young age as a toddler, where at home my mum and dad would play a wide range of music. Jayden

The rap was created following a competition in February which asked young people to design a rap to encourage young people across Bedfordshire to talk about relationships, bullying and healthy eating among other issues through direct, confidential texts with their school nurses.

Jayden's parents say it was his love of music that encouraged him to get involved in the project:

It was rap music that stuck with him the most aided by recital of lyrics from his favourite songs including and not limited to Cartoon Network characters. We like rap music because it allows story-telling, and can be fused with any music genre and like jeans, never goes out of fashion. Jayden decided to get involved with the ChatHealth competition because of his love of music and to use it as a tool to help send out an important message about issues affecting young people. Jayden 's parents

Feedback from the app has been positive.

School nurse Kirsty says the app has enabled young people to get support comfortably without having to address the issue face to face.

Over the past year it has been really difficult for young people within our local community. Jayden's fantastic rap will hopefully encourage young people to access the service as they will be able to relate to the message delivered within the rap, and give them confidence in accessing ChatHealth for support with any physical and emotional health needs. Chat Health has supported a number of young people over the past year and one young person stated that she felt able to be honest with the nurse, and the support she received from the ChatHealth service enable her to have the confidence to access on-going support face to face, and wouldn't of accessed further intervention without the support from the ChatHealth nurse. Kirsty Younger, CCS School Nurse

