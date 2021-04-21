Can you stop the gulls? Great Yarmouth Council launch new campaign
People from Great Yarmouth have been urged not to feed gulls - because doing so increases the birds' aggressive and noisy behaviour.
The council says feeding them encourages others to gather, resulting in an unnecessary nuisance.
They have launched a new campaign - ‘Are you feeding the gull problem?’ - in an effort to tackle the issue.
Complaints about residents feeding seagulls have increased over the past year, with a number of them being about aggressive gull behaviour.
37
Gull complaints in the last six months of 2020
Six
of the complaints were regarding attacks