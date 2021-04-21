Firm wins contract to upgrade NATO communications

A Cambridge-based engineering firm has been awarded a major contract by NATO.

The €1m contract is from the organisation's Communications and Information Agency (NCI).

Work will see the firm replace the current communications systems with a modern internet based communication system.

This project will also upgrade the tactical data link – which enables Allies to send and receive mission data.

MADG Land Systems Managing Director Ray Cutting explained:

“NATO’s commands are on the front line against physical and cyber-attacks, so we wanted to ensure they could stand ready for critical situations with modernised equipment and secure communication systems. We have developed this solution to ensure that crucial data and information can be securely transmitted between allies in a quicker, safer and more cost effective way, a great example of the work that we do at Marshall to help protect people in critical situations.”

The installation and testing of the new equipment will start in the coming months.