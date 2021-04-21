Luton has the second lowest take-up of covid jabs among care home staff

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Luton has the second lowest take-up of covid jabs among care home workers in the whole of England at sixty per cent, only Lambeth in London is lower at fifty per cent.

While Suffolk, Rutland and Norfolk have seen the highest numbers, with all over eighty per cent.

There is growing concern about workers choosing not to be vaccinated, leading to the government considering making vaccines mandatory for care staff.

Hannah Smith who works at Windmill House care home in Wymondham near Norwich has been in the care sector for three years and has been vaccinated.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, she says she feels safer knowing the vaccine is protecting her.

If everyone has the vaccine then it's one step closer to normal life. We'll all feel safe we can all get back to normal, hopefully. Moving forward, I think it's the right thing to do so I think everyone should get the vaccine now. Hannah Smith, Care worker, Windmill House

NHS figures for the Anglia region showing the percentage of care home staff who have been vaccinated up to the 11th April:

Suffolk - 85.3%

Rutland - 82.9%

Norfolk - 81.6%

Thurrock - 81.0%

ENGLAND - 79.4%

Southend - 78.6%

Cambridgeshire - 78.1%

Central Bedfordshire - 78.0%

Essex - 77.0%

Bedford - 76.6%

Hertfordshire - 75.1%

Milton Keynes - 74.6%

Buckinghamshire - 74.5%

Northamptonshire - 71.7%

Peterborough - 69.9%

Luton - 60.3%

At Elm Bank care home in Kettering almost everyone has had two doses of the Covid vaccine. The care home was one of the first on the list for the rollout.

We laugh about it now you know, having a fear of having the vaccine and needles you know I was petrified, and I'm telling everybody come on you know we can have this vaccine, and then it come to me and I thought oh gosh can I do this? And really it's just about taking it, breathe, relax, and before I knew it, it was done, and so yeah, it's been a really good positive change I think for everybody. Jessica Pateman, Elm Bank Care Home Manager

Experts say that in order to provide a minimum level of protection against outbreaks of Covid, eighty per cent of care home staff need to be vaccinated.

Unions are concerned the "no jab no job approach" runs the risk of losing staff at a time when they're needed the most.

We are already seeing staff leave and it is a staffing crisis and we can't afford to lose anymore people in this sector. Threatening care workers will their livelihood is wrong and it won't work. Making them mandatory and taking this heavy handed approach, it could really backfire. Caroline Hennessey, UNISON

Why is it just social care, why's it just adult social care staff that we're targeting here? It just seems really unfair because of course our colleagues in the healthcare sector already have to have some vaccinations but this has not been mandatory for them. Nadra Ahmed, the Chair of the National Care Association

