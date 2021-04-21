Norwich tourist information centre to be closed by council

The Norwich city tourist information centre based in The Forum will be permanently closed following a recent service review by Norwich City Council.

The centre has been closed since December 2020 due to the pandemic but has continued a telephone and email advisory service.

£110,000 will be saved for the council by closing the Norwich TIC

Although tourism is set to increase now lockdown measures are easing, the pandemic has escalated the trend of people accessing information online both during, and in advance of their trips to Norwich.

VisitNorwich, the destination management organisation for the city, and who are partly funded by the city council will continue to offer extensive online visitor information.

More and more people are choosing to find local information elsewhere and our in-person visits have been decreasing even before the pandemic hit. The team at the tourist centre have done such an amazing job and I’d like to thank them for the pride and passion that they’ve shown for Norwich. Nikki Rotsos, Director of Strategy and Culture

In-person visits to the tourist information centre have been falling for many years.

There was a 50% reduction from 2012-2019, even though visitor numbers rose by over 6 million in the same period.

Last year when they reopened their doors, the TIC saw fewer than 10% of in-person visits than they had the year before.