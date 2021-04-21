Police appeal for witnesses after woman raped in Bedford

Detectives investigating a rape in Bedford are appealing for witnesses.

An 18-year-old woman was attacked in Woods close to The Spinney area of the town last Friday night.

They are particularly keen to trace a group of men spotted fighting close to the scene of the assault.

At around 9pm, the woman was with a younger girl when they were approached by a man who then raped her. He fled in the direction of the Travelodge hotel on Goldington Road. The offender is described as black, around 6 feet tall, with braided hair. He was wearing a navy blue Adidas tracksuit.

Detective Inspector Michelle Lack, said:

We are taking this incident extremely seriously and wish to find this man as soon as possible. This attack was extremely distressing for this young woman and her friend, and our team of specialist officers is working with them and supporting them. Det Insp Michelle Lack

They are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the man. They'd also like to trace the men seen fighting close by. The altercation took place near The Spinney, and one man ran off in the direction of the Travelodge hotel, Goldington Road. He was seen to approach a member of the public passing by. The other men left the scene.

Officers want to trace both the man and the passer-by as they may have important information.