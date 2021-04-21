Researchers use AI to help triage early stage cancer

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have used artificial intelligence to help identify suspected cases of a condition which could lead to oesophageal cancer.

It is hoped using the new technique could eventually lead to faster, earlier diagnoses of the disease.

The new research by the university's CRUK Institute analysed samples obtained using the ‘pill on a string’ diagnostic tool Cytosponge.

The Cytosponge is about the size of a ten-pence piece. Patients swallow it in a pill, which then dissolves in the stomach releasing a sponge on a string. The sponge is then pulled out, collecting cells from the gullet and throat on the way back back which can then be analysed for signs of cancer.

Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald from the MRC Cancer Unit at the University of Cambridge, who developed the Cytosponge and worked with the AI team, said:

Any system that supports clinical decisions needs to balance its performance against workload reduction and potential economic impact. Replacing pathologists entirely could lead to substantial workload reduction and speed up diagnoses, but such an approach would only be viable if the performance remains comparable to that of human experts and there are regulatory hurdles to overcome Prof Rebecca Fitzgerald

Using the new AI algorithm, researchers found it was capable of significantly reducing the workload of pathologists, while importantly being just as accurate.

This is a difficult area to master. In Janelle Shane's book about Artiticial Intelligence 'You Look Like A Thing and I Love You' she cites the example of Stanford University - who were training an AI to spot tumours:

A team at Stanford University once trained an AI to tell the difference between pictures of healthy skin and pictures of skin cancer. After the researchers trained their AI, however, they discovered that they had inadvertently trained a ruler detector instead - many of the tumors in their training data had been photographed next to rulers for scale. Janelle Shane

Early diagnosis of cancer is vital as is it improves the patient's survival outcomes. Oesophageal cancer is the sixth most common cause for cancer-related deaths, the five-year overall survival can be as low as 13%.

The new study looked at a condition known as Barrett oesophagus, in which cells in the lining of the oesophagus change shape. It is common in patients with Gastro-oesophageal Reflux Disease (GORD), a digestive disorder where acid and bile from the stomach return into the oesophagus leading to heartburn symptoms.

Dr Florian Markowetz from the CRUK Cambridge Institute, who led the work on the AI algorithm, said:

We’ve shown that it’s possible to use computer-aided tools to streamline identification of people at risk of Barrett oesophagus. By semi-automating the process, we can reduce the workload by more than half while retaining the accuracy of a skilled pathologist. This could potentially speed up the diagnosis of Barrett oesophagus and, potentially, the identification of those individuals at greatest risk of oesophageal cancer. Dr Florian Markowetz, CRUK Cambridge Institute

The study, which was supported by Cancer Research UK, the Medical Research Council and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has been published in Nature Medicine.

The Government sees AI as an important weapon in helping with earlier diagnosis. Back in 2018 it announced it was giving £50m to set up five new medical technology centres to explore ways in which the NHS could utliise AI.

At the time West Suffolk MP and Health secretary Matt Hancock said:

Artificial intelligence will play a crucial role in the future of the NHS and we need to embrace it by introducing systems which can speed up diagnoses, improve patient outcomes, make every pound go further and give clinicians more time with their patients. Matt Hancock MP

It's the latest way in which researchers have used artificial intelligence to detect cancers. Last year a team including Cambridge-based Cancer Research UK developed an AI programme which can detect breast cancer from mammograms.