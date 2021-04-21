'Tiptoe through the tulips' with socially distanced visits for Norfolk Hospice

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Natalie Gray's report from the tulip fields

A tulip grower near King's Lynn is offering people the chance to 'tiptoe through the tulips' with socially distanced visits to its fields at Hillington to raise money for charity.

Belmont Nurseries, the UK's largest commercial grower of outdoor tulips was forced to close to the public during the first lockdown last year, but has now been able to open following the easing of restrictions earlier this month.

Drone footage of the tulip fields

Visitors will be asked to wear a face covering.,

Admission is by ticket only and needs to be booked in advance.

People will be given a 45-minute slot to walk the fields.

The money raised will help support The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House in Hillington.