The National Museum of computing at Bletchley park has partnered with Microsoft on a new education project.

They'll deliver a series of workshops for young people with autism interested in learning coding and video game development.

National Museum of Computing Credit: ITV News Anglia

Students will be offered individualised coaching to support them through the process.

The workshops are part of the museum's wider 'Autism in the Workplace' programme, designed to help autistic candidates to develop employability skills in STEM subjects.

National Museum of Computing Credit: ITV News Anglia

According to research by the British Medical Association, approximately 1 in 100 people in the UK are diagnosed as autistic, with recent research from the Office for National Statistics showing only 22% are in paid employment.

Staff at the Museum have said they wanted to devise a plan to keep students engaged with the museum even while it is closed due to the pandemic.

National Museum of Computing Credit: ITV News Anglia

Read more: