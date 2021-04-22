Lorry driver injured in shipping container accident at Felixstowe Port

A lorry driver was taken to hospital after a shipping container was accidentally lowered onto the roof of his cab at Felixstowe Port.

Emergency services were called to the port yesterday evening (Wednesday 21st April) where the driver was cut free.

An investigation into what happened is now underway.

A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe, said: "We can confirm there was an accident on port late yesterday afternoon.

"The emergency services were called and an HGV driver was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

"A full investigation into the cause of the accident is being undertaken.”