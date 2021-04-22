‘Miracle’ cat survives being hit by a bus in Luton

Trudie the cat has been described as a ‘miracle’ after she survived being hit by a bus in Luton.

Rescuers spent more than a fortnight trying to find the tortoiseshell, who has been named St Gertrude after the Patron Saint of Cats.

Passersby stopped to help Trudie after she was struck but she quickly darted off.

A search soon started with volunteers putting up posters, sending out leaflets and publishing social media appeals, until one day they received a call.

It wasn’t until 16 days later when there was finally a sighting of her and she was caught and rushed for life-saving treatment. She was exhausted, frail and clearly struggling. Her facial injuries meant she’d been unable to eat and she was extremely underweight and weak. Katie Duncan, RSPCA volunteer

She remains under the care of staff at the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

Vets had to remove one of Trudie’s eyes and wire her jaw. Unable to eat for the first week she was fed via a tube but things are now looking up.

Trudie has started to eat on her own and is enjoying the fuss staff and volunteers are giving her.

Trudie is a true miracle. It’s incredible that she survived and she’s a very sweet lady, despite everything she’s been through. She’s settling in really well. Amy Hearne, animal care assistant

They have raised over £2,500 to pay for the cats medical bills. Credit: Justgiving

The team set up a fundraising account to pay for her medical bills, which have totalled £2,000.