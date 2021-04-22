Composers have created new music for Charlie Mackesy's audiobook of 'The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse'.

Max Richter and Isobel Waller-Bridge created a music score and a bespoke composition for the new two-disc vinyl.

The audiobook was recorded in a barn in Suffolk by Mackesy and features real sounds of English wildlife.

I was so happy to be able to contribute to this project as I know Charlie's book has had a profound effect on people over the last year. The idea of bringing his images to life through music was something I couldn't pass up. Isobel Waller-Bridge

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse tells the story of four friends who learn the importance of friendship, kindness and hope as they embark on adventures together.