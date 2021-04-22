Tributes paid to Norwich dad who was stabbed to death

Tributes have been paid to a dad who was stabbed to death in Norwich last week.

Dean Allsop’s partner has described him as an ‘amazing father’ who was the ‘love of my life’.

A man has been charged with murder after 41-year-old Dean died in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew on Wednesday (14 April).

Dean was my heartbeat, my soulmate, my best friend and the love of my life. He was an amazing father to Millie, Mikey and Jacob and he has been cruelly taken away from us. Our lives have been destroyed and our family will never be the same again. Dean had such a caring nature and would do anything for those who loved him. Louise Newell, Dean’s partner

Dean and his partner Louise Credit: Norfolk Police

In a statement released by Norfolk Police Dean’s parents also paid tribute to their son, with his mum describing him as ‘a diamond’.

We have lost a diamond and I am truly heartbroken. My life will never be the same, he was a loving son to me and a caring brother to Steven. I miss him so much. Jill, Dean’s mum