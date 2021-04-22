Two people pulled from Corby lake after car comes off road

Two people have been taken to hospital after their car went into a lake in Corby earlier today (22nd April).

The car came off Cottingham Road in the town this morning around 10am, and when firefighters arrived they found the vehicle semi-submerged.

Crews from Wellingborough and Corby attended the scene Credit: Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue

The occupants of the car, a man and a woman, who were conscious and breathing.

Firefighters from Corby attended the scene, alongside technical rescue vehicles from Mereway and a water rescue vehicle from Wellingborough.

Rob Green, Firefighting Training Manager at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “I’d like to say well done to all the emergency services at the scene for working together to successfully rescue these two people."

Northamptonshire Police said: "Alongside our colleagues at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service, we attended an incident involving a silver car having gone into the Corby boating lake at about 10.15am today, April 22. A man and woman were safely removed from inside the car and taken to hospital"