Video posted on YouTube by Trailspotter

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge have confirmed that air ambulances will be allowed to land again, two days after the helipad was destroyed by a US air force helicopter.

Aircraft will be able to land on grass near the original helipad, which was ripped up as a US Osprey took off during a training exercise on Wednesday, 21 April.

In a tweet sent on Friday, Addenbrooke's said: "Air ambulances are now able to land again at Addenbrooke's Hospital, close to the usual helipad site."

In the interim period critically ill patients were flown to Cambridge airport, and then transported to hospital by road.

In a statement following the incident, Major Keavy Rake, from the USAF 48th Fighter Wing, said they were "taking steps to rectify as soon as possible".

The area has been cleared of debris, and an East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) helicopter was used for safety tests on Thursday evening.

Work to replace the helipad will start shortly.

Addenbrooke's is the region's main trauma centre, with the most serious patients flown there for treatment.

Commonly used by the East Anglian Air Ambulance, it is also served by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and MAGPAS.