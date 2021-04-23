Luton Aiport has set up an in-terminal coronavirus testing centre to help passengers meet requirements for foreign travel.

The government has not yet confirmed when foreign travel can restart, but have set out the testing requirements as part of the traffic-light system that will be in place.

The testing centre at the airport will offer the full range of government-approved tests, including PCR tests which will be required for any returning travellers.

The overseas travel traffic light testing rules:

Green: There is no need to self-isolate. Take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two of your arrival in the UK.

Amber: Self-isolate for 10 days, unless you receive a negative result from a test taken at least five days after arrival. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Red: Spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

The new site compliments a drive-through testing centre in one of Luton's car parks launched in December; between them they will be able to offer 144 tests an hour.

Neil Thompson, operations director at Luton Airport, said: "Opening this in-terminal testing centre at LLA will offer access to all the necessary travel testing solutions, providing passengers further confidence in their ability to travel safely. This is another vital step in our preparations to kick-start our recovery once restrictions are lifted."

The tests can all be booked in advance via the airport's website, with options for departing and returning passengers.

Testing company Collinson are operating the airport's sites, and the airport has confirmed that the tests used will not affect the NHS's capacity.