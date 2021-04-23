It's up for grabs now: What is at stake in this week's football

It's the Oscar's this weekend, a celebration of all things movie-making.

There might be a couple of films on the minds of Southend United fans - The Great Escape and Mission: Impossible.

The Shrimpers must win their remaining three games and hope that fellow relegation rivals Barrow mess up.

Lose at Leyton Orient tomorrow and the Essex club will lose their league status which they've held for a century.

My eyes are wide open with regards to what we have to do in the game on Saturday what the club is capable of achieving, if we can win the first game, if we can win three then we’ve got 11 points from six games which at this stage of the season in the predicament we are in is not bad we return by any stretch of the imagination but it’s a big ask Phil Brown, Manager Southend United

Will Paul Mullin be celebrating promotion at the weekend Credit: PA

Cambridge United could be about to emulate a popular Pixar movie by going Up.

The U's could secure a return to League One with a win over Stevenage, as long as other results go their way.

In League One Peterborough will look to increase their lead over third placed Sunderland as they travel to Charlton.

Elsewhere - Ipswich Town have a new leading man in Paul Cook, but the former Wigan and Portsmouth boss admits he can't wait for the season to be over.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Olivia Colman is in the running to bag her second Oscar in three years - she's not the only thing from Norfolk chasing some silverware - or in her case gold-plated bronze.

Norwich City are still on the verge of securing their second Championship title in three seasons. A win at QPR would wrap things up for Daniel Farke's men.

City go for the Championship title tomorrow Credit: PA

Promotion of course was secured last weekend.

The Canaries have already confirmed that the loan signings of defenders Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis will become permanent.

Fans may be more concerned whether the new Premier League campaign will feature stars like Todd Cantwell, Emi Buemdia and Max Aaarons - though head coach Daniel Farke insisted that the England Under 21 international Max Aarrons won't be leaving unless the club is satisfied any move would benefit his playing career after the young defender was linked with Everton.

More from Anglia Sport