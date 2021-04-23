Pair jailed for causing death of pensioner in hit and run

Two men from Luton have been jailed after a hit and run in which a 74-year-old man died.

Hassan Javaid, 23, , and Anied Saghir, both from the town, were sentenced in relation to the incident in 2018.

Javaid was driving a BMW M5 along the westbound carriageway of the A505 Dunstable Road, but lost control of the car at the junction with Derby Road, mounting the pavement and hitting Gurdial Dhalliwal. He died in hospital from his injuries a short while later.

Javaid left the scene, and Saghir later called police to report the vehicle stolen. An investigation was launched to identify the driver and establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Saghir was arrested shortly after the collision and Javaid handed himself in to police later that evening.

Thorough investigative police work and forensic evidence confirmed that Javaid was the driver at the time of the collision, and a conspiracy to mislead police was uncovered.

Javaid pleaded guilty to causing Mr Dhalliwal’s death by dangerous driving, while Saghir admitted perverting the course of justice, having lied to the police regarding the theft.

Mr Dhalliwal was described as 'our rock' by his family

Today, Javaid was jailed for four years, and Saghir for 10 months. Javid was also banned from driving for seven years, and will need to take an extended retest on his release.

Sergeant Mark Dollard, lead investigator from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

Mr Dhalliwal’s death was truly needless, caused by Javaid’s dangerous and senseless driving, and our thoughts are with his family today. Javaid and Saghir’s actions that day were compounded by the driver fleeing the scene, and a series of lies to attempt to avoid justice. I hope these convictions serve as a reminder to people to drive responsibly and carefully, but also as a warning to those who think they can evade the police; we will do all we can to ensure you face the consequences of your actions. Sgt Mark Dollard

In a tribute to Mr Dhalliwal shortly after his death, his family said: