Visitors allowed back to see patients at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge

Hospital patients are being allowed to see their loved ones face-to-face again at Addenbrooke's in Cambridge.Visitors were allowed back onto adult inpatient wards last week, as there are now only a handful of Covid patients being treated at the hospital.They have to follow strict guidelines and the policy change will be monitored by hospital bosses every day.

David and Craig Canham are father and son who have been reunited face to face.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

David is 83-years-old and recovering from a bowel cancer operation.

He has not been allowed any visitors for most of his 6-week hospital stay, but now Craig is able to be at his bedside.

It's like somebody's put that light on just to see somebody you know great it's all very well talking on the phone just not the same we have zoomed and FaceTimed got to see my wife be nice if everybody could come in David Canham, Patient

A phone call is great we want to see him - absolutely wonderful - shame mum can't be here - so this why I chose to come and see dad - lovely - means the world. Craig Canham, Hospital visitor

Covid cases have been falling at Addenbrooke's over the last few weeks.

Bosses say it is now safe to start relaxing visiting restrictions but there are still strict guidelines in place.

For patients that have been in for longer than 48 hours in our adult inpatient areas, we are allowing one named visitor to come in in a booked time slot. We're asking that visitors are ringing the ward to book their time and that's for a number of reasons, but mainly so that we do not have too many people on the ward at the same time. We have restricted space at bedsides for our patients and we need to maintain social distancing. Lorraine Szeremeta, Chief Nurse, Addenbrookes Hospital

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Visitors here must wear masks and sanitise their hands. Anyone with covid symptoms must stay at home.

David is hoping to be going home next week but before then - he knows his son Craig can come back to keep him company.