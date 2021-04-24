Fans stage protest as Southend on brink of relegation from football league

Angry football fans have gathered in Southend as their team faces relegation from the EFL for the first time in their history.

A demonstration was held at Roots Hall as fans showed their disappointment and demanded the resignation of Chairman Ron Martin.

Around a hundred fans had gathered in a protest organised by fan group Simply Shrimpers. They say the club is in the wrong hands.

Southend United chairman Ron Martin. Credit: PA

Even if Phil Brown and his players beat Leyton Orient this afternoon, they'll be relying on Barrow losing.

The Shrimpers, who were playing in the Championship and beating the likes of Manchester United in the cup not that long ago, seem doomed to lose their league status which they've held for a century.

They rekindled bold plans last year for a new stadium to replace Roots Hall. But now they are in a battle for survival.

Southend manager Phil Brown has an almost impossible task on his hands Credit: PA

The club have released a statement saying they are distraught at the outcome of the season.

Ron Martin said he remains convinced the club has a great future.