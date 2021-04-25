Essex women, 20, speaks about reality of living with multiple sclerosis

A 20-year-old from Essex, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 18, says she is finally able to talk openly about the reality of living with a chronic illness.

Mia was diagnosed with MS when she was 17-years-old, just before taking her A-Levels.

Mia initially struggled with speaking out about her MS, but over time her confidence has grown and she now runs an Instagram page called 'Not my MS' where she shares her honest experiences.

I'm never going to stop talking about it because if I can help one person be diagnosed or one young person feel less alone, I am going to do it. Mia Vallely

“Initially I kept it quiet, I didn’t want sympathy or pity", Mia added.

"When some people found out they sent me sympathy cards as if someone had died! Other people would say things like ‘Are you sure you have MS? You’re so young’.

“I hid my MS when I first started university, I just really didn’t want to be put in a box. MS has definitely knocked my confidence a bit and impacted my friendships.”

Mia is breaking the Instagram mould, by bringing a bit of honesty to her homepage. Credit: ITV Anglia

Mia is now trying to raise more awareness and is now backing a campaign by the MS Society called #LetsTalkMS to give people the confidence to stand up and speak.

According to a recent survey by the charity, over a third (35%) admitted they had kept their MS a secret. Of those who had hidden it:

One in ten (9%) have kept it a secret from their partner

A third (33%) have kept it a secret from at least one family member

More than a third (34%) have kept it a secret from their employer, while over half (59%) haven’t told their colleagues

The charity has teamed up with comedy group Noise Next Door who have written a song about life with MS

MS damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think.

The disease affects 130,000 people in the UK - a third of them have kept their condition a secret.

'If people can understand your condition, can understand how it effects you, for example how it effects you at work, then your employer may be able to make reasonable adjustments.

"It is really important that people have that confidence to talk to their friends, their family, their colleagues about heir condition in a way that is comfortable for them", Ed Holloway from the MS Society said.

"I don' think we were surprised by the research but it is really worrying that a third of people affected by MS feel they have to keep their condition a secret.

"And as we say that is because they are concerned people will feel sorry for them or they may be discriminated against or it might affect their career."