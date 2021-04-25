Family tribute to beloved 18-year-old killed in Essex crash

The family of a young man who died after a collision in Bicknacre near Chelmsford have paid tribute to him, saying he “filled our hearts with love and laughter”.

Shrae Patel, 18, was seriously injured in a collision in Bicknacre, in Main Road shortly before 5pm on Wednesday 7 April. He was taken to hospital, but died later.

Shrae’s family called him “a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, and loyal friend to all who knew him”.

In a heartfelt statement, the family continued their tribute to the teenager saying, “Our beautiful boy. You filled our hearts with love and laughter from the day you were born.

Your smile and presence lit up the lives of everyone who knew and loved you. “You were taken from us too soon but will live forever in our hearts. Fly high Shrae and keep shining down on us.” Family tribute

Shrae was driving a silver Ford Fiesta on Main Road in Bicknacre on April 7 at 5pm, when he collided head-on with a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

Police say their inquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 797 of 7 April.