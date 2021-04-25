Fire destroys roof of bungalow in Norfolk village

Two people escaped after fire tore through a bungalow at North Elmham near Dereham in Norfolk.

Fire crews were called to the home on Cathedral Drive just after 7pm on Saturday evening (April 24 2021).

It's thought the couple living there were able to get out before the fire took hold, but one person was taken to hospital after breathing in smoke.

The fire has destroyed the roof of the bungalow and at one point people living nearby were asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

Fire crews from Reepham, Dereham, Fakenham and Earlham were called to the incident.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots before the fire was put out by 11pm.