Man taken to hospital after being crushed between boat and river bank on Norfolk Broads
A man's been taken to hospital after being crushed by a boat at Ludham in Norfolk.
Bacton Coastguard said they were called to Ludham Bridge on Saturday afternoon after reports a man had fallen into the river.
When they arrived he had been pulled from the water, but was injured after being crushed between a boat and the river bank.
The air ambulance arrived and the man was taken to hospital, his condition is not known.