Man taken to hospital after being crushed between boat and river bank on Norfolk Broads

A man's been taken to hospital after being crushed by a boat at Ludham in Norfolk.

Bacton Coastguard said they were called to Ludham Bridge on Saturday afternoon after reports a man had fallen into the river.

When they arrived he had been pulled from the water, but was injured after being crushed between a boat and the river bank.

The air ambulance arrived and the man was taken to hospital, his condition is not known.

The air ambulance arrives at Ludham in Norfolk Credit: Bacton Coastguard