Police probe Suffolk pub 'explosion' that left three in hospital

Police are investigating an explosion in a pub garden in Suffolk which left three people in hospital.

The incident at the King's Head in Great Cornard near Sudbury happened just before 10pm on Saturday April 24th.

Police say they're investigating what's thought to have been a fire, after a camping stove exploded. Two fire crews from Sudbury attended the incident.

Officers are still at the scene and have cordoned off the pub garden while investigations take place.

The pub put a notice on its Facebook page saying it would be shut for the day and was working closely with the authorities.

The King's Head said its thoughts and prayers were with those who'd been injured.

Their condition has not been released.