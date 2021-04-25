Teenager seriously injured in quad bike hit and run

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital after a quad bike crashed into him, leaving him with serious injuries in Bedfordshire.

Police said the collision happened at 4.30pm on Saturday in a field at the back of The Chiltern School and Central Bedfordshire College on Parkside Drive, Houghton Regis.

The rider fled the scene, leaving the boy lying injured on the ground. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The rider failed to stop at the scene, leaving the child injured on the floor. I would encourage the rider to come forward and speak to us as a matter of urgency. PC Rich Moore, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit

The police have described the vehicle as a black and grey dune style buggy or quad bike and they are asking anyone with information about the collision to come forward.